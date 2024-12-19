Maryland Weather: Chilly today, arctic blast this weekend

BALTIMORE -- Expect a gusty and chilly breeze today. Sprinkles & flurries possible Friday ahead of weekend arctic blast of cold.

The cold front that brought us showers Wednesday evening pushed offshore overnight and now we're feeling the breeze and the chill on this Thursday morning. Expect morning sunshine today to mix with afternoon clouds. We'll see highs in the middle 40s this afternoon. The breeze will stay gusty and chilly out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Clouds increase tonight. A sprinkle or flurry is possible toward morning. Lows will dip down into the upper 20s & lower 30s.

Expect a cloudy, chilly, and at times unsettled Friday. A disturbance will bring sprinkles, flurries, and even a few snow showers to the area. The best chance for snow showers & flurries is across northeastern Maryland, but the entire area has the opportunity for a few sprinkles, showers, and/or snow showers. Ground temperatures will be too warm for any accumulation on paved and treated surfaces, but a light accumulation is possible in northeastern Maryland on grassy surfaces.

Cold air begins to filter into the area Friday night with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Weather Days for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday for numbing to biting cold weather. Wind-chills will dip into the single digits and teens, especially late Saturday into Monday morning. This cold can be dangerous if you don't dress properly and take cold weather precautions. This includes bringing your pets inside as well. Dress in layers and take breaks inside if necessary. This includes if you're attending the Ravens tailgating and game Saturday afternoon.

Saturday will be the worst of the wind with gusts up to 35 mph with a mostly cloudy sky and a numbing cold chill. Feels like temperatures will start in the lower 20s and end in the upper teens for the Ravens game Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is at 4:30 PM.

Saturday night temperatures will dip to around 20 degrees, with strong winds continuing to produce wind chills in the single digits and teens across the area. Sunday stays very cold, with high temperatures only reaching 30°, despite abundant sunshine. Winds on Sunday afternoon won't be as aggressive as Saturday, but still noticeably numbing.

The coldest temperatures of this upcoming airmass are expected Sunday night into Monday morning with lows in the lower to mid-teens. Winds will be lighter, but wind chills could still dip into the single digits in some spots. High temperatures Monday afternoon will barely reach freezing, with skies becoming mostly cloudy by late afternoon and evening.

Tuesday is Christmas Eve. and right now it's looking mainly cloudy and cold. A few late showers or snow showers are possible Tuesday.

Christmas Day looks overcast and chilly with the chance of some light rain and showers. Highs reach in the lower 40s.