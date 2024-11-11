Maryland Weather: Bright, brisk, & blustery day ahead

BALTIMORE -- A blustery fall feel is back in the air today. Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s.

We'll see plenty of sunshine throughout this Tuesday. We'll see a deep blue sky, sunshine, and a gusty breeze out of the north. Highs will climb into the upper 50s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

Clear and cold weather is on the way tonight with widespread lows in the 20s & 30s.

Wednesday will be chilly all day with sunshine giving way to increasing high clouds. Highs will top out in the lower 50s. Clouds continue to thicken Wednesday night into Thursday with the next round of light to steady rain arriving in the late afternoon and evening and continuing through early Friday morning. Only around 0.25" of rain is expected.

Our weekend looks beautiful with partly to mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

Another chance of showers is possible Monday, but the rain looks light. Highs for the next several days will be in the 50s, but by the weekend and early next week temperatures will climb back into the 60s.