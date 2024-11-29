Maryland Weather: Blustery & cold with sprinkles and flurries

BALTIMORE -- Blustery and cold winds will bring in plenty of clouds for the rest of today along with spotty sprinkles and flurries.

Winter-like cold will be the big weather story for the next week. Both nighttime and daytime temperatures will be well below average; giving the area a January feel.

For the rest of this Black Friday, dress warmly with a heavier jacket or coat. We'll see a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky through this evening. In addition to chilly and gusty winds out of the west and northwest at 20 to 30 mph, isolated to scattered sprinkles and flurries will be passing through the area. No travel problems are expected. Afternoon high temperatures will briefly touch the upper 40s, but when you factor in the wind, the feels like temperatures will be mainly in the 30s to near 40°.

Biting cold temperatures will arrive tonight carried in by gusty northwest winds and a clear sky. Low temperatures will bottom out in the lower to middle 20s. Feels like temperatures overnight will be in the low to mid teens in the coldest neighborhoods.

Saturday feels like a day that happens in the middle of winter. Despite sunshine, temperatures struggle to warm. Highs only reach the upper 30s, but when you factor in the cold gusty winds, feels like temperatures stay in the 20s most of the day.

Sunday will be another cold winter-like today. A weak disturbance will slide through the area bringing additional clouds to our area. There also is an increasing possibility of a few scattered snow showers late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. With temperatures above freezing and the snow showers remaining scattered and light, no travel issues are expected. Snow squalls across the mountains of western Maryland could cause slippery and snow covered road conditions in parts of Garrett and Allegany counties.

If you're attending Ravens tailgating or the game Sunday afternoon, dress warmly! Kickoff temperature at 4:25 PM will be in the upper 30s, but after sunset temperatures quickly turn colder. Game time temperatures will be in the lower to middle 30s, but wind-chills will dip into the middle to upper 20s. It's a good idea that you wear several layers along with a winter coat, hat, gloves, and scarves.

Next week continues to look more like winter than early December. We'll see plenty of sunshine through Wednesday morning with highs only around 40°. Blustery conditions continue through the middle of next week, which means wind-chills stay in the 20s & 30s.

Our next weather maker will bring some scattered snow and/or rain showers late Wednesday into Wednesday night. There is the possibility of a period of light snow if the disturbance arrives after dark with colder air and road temperatures. While this system does not look major, it could produce some slippery travel; depending on the timing of its arrival. We'll keep you updated on this as we get closer to Wednesday.

Another shot of cold weather will follow this weak disturbance late next week.