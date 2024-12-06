Maryland Weather: Biting cold through Saturday, milder Sunday

BALTIMORE --Blustery, bright, and biting cold weather continues through tonight. The cold eases Sunday as highs reach the 50s.

The arctic airmass that arrived Thursday has settled into the area. Along with the cold air comes a blustery wind that will continue into the early evening hours. This means wind-chills stay in the 20s for most of this Friday, despite plenty of sunshine. Highs today will reach the middle to upper 30s, but we'll never feel that warm with the wind.

Weekend Outlook

High pressure is control of our weather this weekend. This means we'll stay dry both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be the colder half of the weekend with a winter feel and highs near 40°. The position of the high pressure center shifts east on Sunday allowing us to turn milder during the afternoon. Expect sunshine mixing with high clouds and highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Next Week: Warming Trend & Rain Chances

We enjoy a much milder start to next week as we get a chance to thaw out and enjoy highs in the 50s & 60s. We'll have two rounds of rain to track. The first storm system will arrive on Monday with showers and even a period of rain. Highs will top out in the middle 50s. Monday's rain will exit Monday night allowing for a mainly cloudy, quiet, and unseasonably mild Tuesday. Tuesday's highs will reach the middle to upper 60s.

A stronger cold front approaches Wednesday bringing us a round of steadier rain and gusty winds. Wednesday is our last mild afternoon with highs in the middle 50s. As the cold front crosses the area Wednesday evening and night, rain may briefly change to a rain/snow mix or wet snow. As of now, no significant accumulations are likely, but we'll continue to monitor the situation.

Late Week Chill

The weather quickly dries out next Thursday and Friday, but cold and blustery weather returns. Expect highs back in the 30s & 40s.