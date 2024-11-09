Maryland Weather: Increasing Clouds, Off and On Rain Sunday

Expect mostly clear skies tonight, with low temperatures dipping into the 40s

BALTIMORE -- Gorgeous cool and dry Saturday gives way to clouds and rainfall Sunday.

Increasing clouds overnight with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Expect light showers or drizzle early Sunday, heavier rain moves in throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs near 60 degree. 70% chance for rain.

Current forecasts suggest that rainfall amounts will be relatively light, with steady rain leading to totals between a quarter and a half-inch.

The rain is expected to move out by early Veterans Day morning, ushering in a beautiful afternoon. High temperatures on Monday will top out near 70 degrees.

A cooler trend will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Tuesday and the low 50s on Wednesday.

Low temperatures will dip near freezing Tuesday night, with widespread 30s expected.

Clouds will build again by Thursday, bringing another good chance for rain as a cold front sweeps through the region. This front could bring up to a half-inch of rainfall before it clears the area.

Highs on Thursday will reach around 60 degrees, cooling to the upper 50s on Friday. Low temperatures will drop back into the 30s by Friday night and into the weekend.