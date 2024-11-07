Maryland Weather: Another warm day, stray shower possible

BALTIMORE -- Get ready for another warm day with highs in the middle 70s. A stray shower is possible through mid-afternoon.

We're gearing up for another unseasonably warm day across Maryland. Early morning temperatures are starting off in the lower to middle 60s. While we do have plenty of clouds in the sky, any shower activity is rather isolated off to our north & west. Warm temperatures will be the big weather story of the day, but a few places may receive a brief 15 or 20 minute passing sprinkle or shower. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 70s.

The cold front responsible for the clouds and isolated showers will push to our south this evening. This means if you're headed to the Ravens game you have dry and crisp weather. Kickoff temperatures will start in the lower 60s and then ease into the 50s.

With a mostly clear sky tonight, expect a chilly feel to return to the air with lows back into the 40s.

We have a fantastic Friday on the way! We will enjoy plenty of sunshine with highs getting close to 70 degrees. In addition to plenty of sunshine, expect a gusty west to northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Our weekend will start off nice with plenty of sunshine and crisp & cool temperatures. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Clouds will increase late Saturday and Saturday night, but the weather will remain dry.

Our next chance of showers returns to the area Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. This rain is much needed as drought conditions continue to expand and worsen. While the rain will not be a drought buster, we'll take anything we can get right now.

The showers will exit the area late Sunday night leaving us with a bright & beautiful Veterans Day with highs near 70. Dry & cooler weather will return to the area next Tuesday and Wednesday.