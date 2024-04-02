Maryland Weather: ALERT DAY strong to severe storms Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Rounds of showers & thunderstorms are likely through Wednesday with patchy areas dense of fog. Severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon, especially along and east of I-95.

A flood watch has been posted for most of Maryland now through Wednesday afternoon for the possibility of flooding from showers and heavy thunderstorms. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible from heavy thunderstorms with some locations receiving as much as 3 to 4 inches where the heaviest storms occur. If you see flood waters, please avoid them.

FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR MOST OF MARYLAND: Given recent heavy rainfall and the expectation of more heavy rain & thunderstorms, a flood watch has been issued for many of our counties except for the eastern shore. An additional 1-2" of rain expected with isolated 3-4" totals. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/cPT3JXhQR4 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 2, 2024

We'll see waves of showers & storms later this evening through tonight. Some of the stronger storms will be capable of producing intense lightning, heavy downpours, and hail. While widespread severe weather is not likely, a few of the stronger storms will be capable of producing hail up to the size of quarters. We will see several clusters of showers & storms through the overnight, which may produce flooding.

FUTURE RADAR: We'll continue to see waves of showers & t-storms through Wednesday evening. In-between areas of rain & storms, we'll see mist, drizzle, & patchy dense fog. Best chance of storms is late this evening, Wed. AM during commute, & Wed. afternoon. Flooding possible! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/qfqNCwXwZg — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 2, 2024

A WJZ ALERT DAY has been issued for Wednesday. We will encounter a few rounds of showers and storms throughout the day. The first round will be during the morning commute. These storms may produce areas of flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Prepare for another very slow morning commute on the roads with the possibility of heavy rain, lightning, and thunder.

A second batch of potentially strong to severe thunderstorms will begin to develop near Baltimore around midday Wednesday. The storms will develop in the form of a broken to solid line, intensify, and move eastward. The strongest storms may contain heavy downpours, strong, potentially damaging winds, and an isolated tornado. The highest risk for severe weather tomorrow is along and east of I-95, especially across the eastern shore of Maryland. Most of the storms will be out of the area before 5 PM Wednesday.

STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY: The final batch of showers & storms crosses our area Wednesday afternoon. Some of the storms will have hail, strong winds, & an isolated tornado. Fortunately, highest tornado risk is just southeast of our area, but we'll watch closely. pic.twitter.com/eqfrOMh5Wg — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 2, 2024

Some leftover showers are possible Wednesday evening with chilly & breezy weather returning. Look for lows in the 40s.

Thursday may start off with some early sunshine, but clouds will quickly build. Scattered sprinkles & showers will develop during the midday, afternoon, and early evening hours. We're also looking at a gusty wind with temperatures in the middle 50s, so the day has a chilly feel.

Friday and Saturday will be similar days with early sunshine giving way to scattered sprinkles and light showers. While the rain won't be heavy, it will be a nuisance for any outdoor activities.

BALTIMORE AREA 5-DAY FORECAST: ALERT DAY for Wednesday for rounds of showers & storms, some could be severe in afternoon. Thursday has early sun then scattered PM showers. Friday & Saturday start sunny, then PM sprinkles, wind, & chill. Sunday is best day w/ SUNSHINE & 60 @WJZ pic.twitter.com/7ALEh5SvKb — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 2, 2024

A much nicer weather pattern begins Sunday and lasts through the middle of next week. We'll see plenty of sunshine with highs climbing back into the 60s Sunday and Monday and into the 70s by next Tuesday.