Maryland Weather: Rain and Storms Wednesday Before Colder Air Arrives

BALTIMORE --

After a mild and foggy afternoon across the region, rain chances will increase through the evening and overnight. Overnight temperatures will remain mild, only dropping to around 50 degrees, as widespread rain showers develop across the area.

Slow Wednesday Morning Commute

Rain showers are expected to continue into Wednesday morning, potentially making the morning commute slower than usual. By lunchtime, rain coverage and intensity will increase as the main storm system approaches. Winds will also become gusty, with frequent gusts over 25 mph possible during the afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas along and east of I-95, including Southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore, under a marginal risk for severe weather. This indicates a low threat of severe storms, but a few storms could produce isolated wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

Much-Needed Rainfall

Despite the risk of storms, many areas will benefit from a soaking rain, as Maryland continues to experience severe drought conditions. Rainfall totals by Wednesday night are projected to reach 1.5 inches in most areas, with some isolated locations nearing 2 inches.

Cold Front Brings Sharp Changes

Once the cold front moves through Wednesday evening, rain will quickly exit the region, and temperatures will turn sharply colder. A key question is whether enough moisture will remain for a brief changeover to a rain-snow mix or light snow before precipitation ends. This is most likely in the higher elevations of Frederick and Carroll counties, where a brief mix or light snow could occur.

Elsewhere, conditions will turn breezy and colder, with northwest winds gusting over 30 mph and temperatures dropping into the 30s.

Dry and Chilly Thursday and Friday

Thursday and Friday are expected to be dry, sunny, and chilly. Winds will remain strong on Thursday, with gusts exceeding 30 mph during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach around 40 degrees, but wind chills will make it feel like the 30s.

The coldest night of the week will be Thursday night, with lows dipping into the lower 20s by Friday morning. Winds will ease slightly on Friday, and temperatures will climb to near 40 degrees under sunny skies.

Weekend Rain Chances

Saturday will bring mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid-40s. Another fast-moving storm system will arrive Sunday, increasing rain chances across the area. Rain is expected to continue into Monday as well.

Gradual Warm-Up Next Week

Temperatures will gradually rebound early next week. Highs on Sunday will reach near 50 degrees, rising to the low-to-mid 50s by Monday and continuing through Wednesday.