Maryland Weather: Showers late today & Wednesday, then cold blast

BALTIMORE --Clouds will continue to thicken today with the chance of late day sprinkles and showers. More rain late Wednesday.

Clouds will continue to thicken throughout the course of today. Any early sunshine will quickly fade behind thickening clouds. Today will not be as warm as Monday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A few isolated sprinkles and showers are possible toward evening. More scattered light sprinkles and showers are possible tonight. Lows tonight will fall into the lower 50s.

A more powerful area of low pressure will approach the area on Wednesday. We'll see cloudy skies continue with another round of showers developing during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 60s. Steadier rain, a period of strong & gusty winds, and a few rumbles of thunder are possible Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Rainfall totals generally look like 0.50" or less.

Thursday will feel our first real chilly blast of air of the season. Winds will be gusting over 40 mph with a mostly cloudy sky. A few afternoon scattered sprinkles are possible with highs only near 50°. Factor in the winds, and the feels like temperature will feel like the 30s & 40s!

Friday will be another unsettled day with more clouds than sunshine. Cold and gusty winds will continue with gusts over 30 MPH. Highs will only top out in the middle 40s. A few spotty showers of rain or even wet snow are possible Friday and into early Friday evening. No snow accumulation is likely in our immediate area, but western Maryland will see accumulating snow.

The weekend will be blustery and chilly. Saturday will feature a mostly cloudy sky with a chilly and gusty wind. An isolated shower or sprinkle possible. Highs will top out in the middle 50s. With lower relative humidity, drought conditions, and strong gusty winds, brush fire danger will be higher than normal. Remember a burn ban is in effect for the state of Maryland until further notice.