Maryland weather: First Alert Days for the weekend

BALTIMORE -- A bumpy forecast is expected in Maryland for the weekend. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for both Saturday and Sunday due to potential storm threats.

Temperatures are muggy and warm and near averages this morning with the 70s in store for a few more hours. A few clouds will move in for the latter half of the day, but a lot of us will stay dry until the evening. An uptick in humidity by late afternoon as temperatures begin to climb. Showers and storms are expected to move in for the late afternoon and evening periods.

Highs for Saturday will be in the lower 90s today and very sticky.

A lot of the activity expected will be to the west of I-83.

Sunday will bring a likely round two of showers and storms to the region, but it is heavily dependent on cloud cover throughout the morning hours. Nonetheless a few showers are still looking likely. It will be even hotter for Sunday afternoon, giving us the right ingredients, but timing will have a big influence on things.

Our primary concerns are winds and heavy rain but tornadoes cannot be ruled out at this time.

Next week will be cooler and drier as we see the aftermath of the frontal system and high pressure moving through.