Maryland Weather: Bitter Cold Overnight Temperatures Expected Across the Region

Bitter cold temps, followed by more snow in Maryland

Bitter cold temps, followed by more snow in Maryland

Bitter cold temps, followed by more snow in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Bitterly cold temperatures are forecast to grip the region overnight. Low temperatures will drop into the teens, but gusty northwest winds exceeding 20 mph will create wind chills near zero by Thursday morning.

A WJZ First Alert Weather Day is in effect for the first part of Thursday due to the dangerously low wind chills. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the lower 30s under partly cloudy skies. However, gusty northwest winds, topping 20 mph at times, will keep conditions feeling much colder.

Thursday night will bring another frigid round of weather, with low temperatures once again dipping into the teens.

Storm System to Bring Light Snow Friday Night

Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day on Friday as a storm system approaches from the south and west. While the system will track across the Carolinas, well south of the region, enough moisture is expected to push northward to produce light snow Friday night into Saturday morning.

Current forecasts suggest snowfall amounts will be light, with most areas seeing about an inch. However, isolated spots could receive up to two inches. The heaviest snowfall totals are expected in southern Maryland, the lower Eastern Shore, and areas southward into Virginia.

Saturday's high temperatures will climb to the lower 30s, with the snow moving out by mid-morning.

Cold Conditions for Ravens-Steelers Game

If you're heading to the Ravens-Steelers game Saturday night, prepare for frigid conditions. Temperatures will hover near 30 degrees with a northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, making it feel like the mid to upper teens.

A Brief Warm-Up Followed by Another Arctic Blast

Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with high temperatures reaching the mid-30s. A slight warm-up is expected Monday, with highs near 40.

However, another arctic cold front will arrive mid-week, driving temperatures back down. By Wednesday, highs will only reach around 30, with low temperatures plunging well into the teens Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Fortunately, after Saturday's snow, no significant precipitation is expected for several days.