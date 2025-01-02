Maryland Weather: Cold today, a few chances for snow ahead

BALTIMORE -- Expect more gusty & cold winds today. Cold continues into this weekend with two chances for snow Friday and Monday.

Cold winds continue to howl on this Thursday. While the winds aren't quite as extreme as Wednesday, they still are gusty. Expect sunshine this morning giving way to increasing clouds this afternoon. Gusty winds stick around all day with gusts over 30 mph. High temperatures will reach the lower 40s, but factor in the wind, wind-chills will stay in the upper 20s & lower 30s.

More cold weather is expected tonight with a mostly clear sky this evening. Clouds will begin to thicken clouds toward morning. Lows will dip into the middle to upper 20s.

Our next weather maker will be a clipper system that brings rain and snow showers to the area Friday afternoon and evening. Precipitation may begin as rain and/or a rain and snow mix before changing to a brief period of wet snow showers Friday evening. Snow may accumulate a coating to 1", mainly on grassy surfaces. Road temperatures will likely be too warm for accumulation, but you will want to be extra careful driving on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses, which could be slippery. Keep checking back to this forecast incase any changes are needed.

Expect bitterly cold weather this upcoming weekend. This includes the Ravens game Saturday afternoon where temperatures will be numbing cold with highs in the lower 30s, but with an aggressive and stinging cold wind, feels like temperatures will be in the upper teens to middle 20s. We've issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday because wind chills during the game will be in the upper teens & lower 20s, so please bundle up and dress in layers if headed to the game.

A biting cold breeze continues Sunday, but not quite as gusty as Saturday, with highs in the lower 30s.

The chance for accumulating snow continues to increase across the area Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. It's too early to determine how much snow may fall, but there is the increasing chance of a plowable snow for at least part of the area during this time. We've flagged Monday as a possible Alert Day. Stay tuned to the forecast into the weekend as clarity of the timing and possible snow amounts increases.

More bitter cold is expected after any possible snow Monday. The next batch of cold will be even colder than the upcoming cold snap this weekend.