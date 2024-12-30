Maryland Weather: Nice today, showers & storms New Year's Eve

BALTIMORE --Expect a breezy and beautiful day ahead. Showers and storms are likely New Year's Eve evening before midnight.

We have a breezy and beautiful Monday ahead. The rain from Sunday evening has pushed well out to sea. Behind the cold front, we'll see clouds giving way to plenty of sunshine with highs near 60°. Winds will be out of the west today at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Tonight we'll continue with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be a bit colder with lows in the middle 30s.

Another cold front will approach our area Tuesday afternoon and evening. Ahead of the front Tuesday morning we'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures may get close to 60° before skies become overcast.

Expect a gusty line of showers and even a few thunderstorms possible New Year's Eve) Tuesday from 3 PM through 9 PM. Most of the showers and storms will be gone before midnight, so any fireworks shows look okay as of now. Temperatures at midnight tomorrow should be in the upper 40s with a partly cloudy sky.

Our New Year will start off cold and windy! Highs in the upper 40s Wednesday with winds gusting 30 to 40 mph. Windchills will be in the 20s & lower 30s. Skies should stay partly to mostly sunny.

Windy and chilly weather continues Thursday with highs only in the lower 40s, but with the wind, feels like temperatures will be mainly in the 20s. Cold weather continues into Friday where we could see a passing shower or snow shower with highs in the lower 40s.

Expect bitterly cold weather this upcoming weekend. This includes the Ravens game Saturday afternoon where temperatures will be in the lower 30s with a howling and icy wind. We've flagged Saturday as a possible First Alert Weather Day because windchills during the game will be in the upper teens & lower 20s.

Bitter cold continues Sunday with highs in the lower 30s. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is possible next Monday followed by another shot of extremely cold air. Stay tuned as the extended forecast looks cold and wintry!