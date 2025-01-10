Maryland Weather: More snow tonight, tough cold for Ravens game

BALTIMORE -- Expect clouds, but less wind today. Snow showers deliver coating to 2" of snow tonight. Ravens game has tough cold.

We have another cold day to finish out what has been a tough week of frigid temperatures. The good news about today is less in the way of wind. Early morning wind-chills are in the teens, but as winds continue to ease into this afternoon, wind-chills will climb toward 30°. Early sunshine quickly fades behind thickening clouds, but traveling stays dry through this evening.

A storm system that is plastering the south with snow and ice will just scrape our area with some snow showers tonight into early Saturday morning. While we are not expecting too much snow with this storm, it will deliver a slippery coating to 2" across the area. In and around Baltimore we're expecting a coating to 1", however, south and east of the City in southern Anne Arundel county to the central and lower eastern Shore we are expecting 1 to 2" of snow.

The timeline of snow showers appears to be 11 PM Friday to 7 AM Saturday. There will be some slippery untreated surfaces Saturday morning, but overall the snow should be easy to get rid of with a broom or brush instead of shovels. Sunshine and temperatures in the middle to upper 30s Saturday afternoon will allow for more melting of snow and ice on the ground.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has an Alert Day for Saturday for both early morning slippery spots and the biting cold temperatures & wind for the Ravens game Saturday evening. We are forecasting temperatures near 30° for the game, but with the gusty breeze, feels like temperatures will be in the teens & lower 20s. Please dress in layers and cover all exposed skin if tailgating and attending the game.

Sunday and Monday will be two beautiful winter days with less wind and plenty of sunshine. Highs should touch 40° Sunday and should reach the lower 40s Monday.

We'll enjoy the break from the extreme cold Sunday and Monday before another arctic blast arrives during the day Tuesday. Winds will increase and there could even be a passing snow flurry or squall during the second half of the day. Highs will touch 32°, but will feel much colder with the gusty winds.

We have issued possible First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday for next week, especially during the morning hours, for more grueling cold and wind that deliver stinging wind-chills.