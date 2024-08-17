Maryland Weather: Alert Days for severe storms today and tomorrow

BALTIMORE -- Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Weather Days for Saturday and Sunday for the potential for strong to severe storms and flash flooding. Although not a complete wash out today, a frontal boundary will help produce daily scattered showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow in Baltimore.

If you're headed to the Ravens preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium or the Orioles game, bring a rain poncho but the game may not turn out to be a washout. Temperatures will be in the 80s with high levels of humidity.

Saturday

A few more clouds around today and we will have on and off showers and some thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Some thunderstorms could be severe, especially during the evening hours, producing damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain. It's a bit breezy today with peak gusts approaching 20 mph at times. We can expect daytime highs in the low 80s.

Saturday Night

Cloudy skies linger with additional scattered rain chances. An additional 0.25-0.50" is possible overnight with lows in the low 70s.

Sunday

Another day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Similar to yesterday, some storms can be severe. The storms on Sunday will pose an additional threat of damaging winds and an even higher chance of flash flooding in some areas. Sunday is another day where you need to stay weather aware. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team will be here throughout the day and evening to update you on any severe weather watches and/or warnings. Storms could happen at anytime on Sunday, but the window for greatest storm coverage is between noon and 8 PM. Otherwise, southerly winds keep the humidity locked in place and daytime highs are once again in the low 80s.

Sunday Night

This lingering frontal boundary keeps the chance for rain in place through Sunday night. It's a cloudy and wet night with lows near 70 degrees.

Monday

The start of the week looks to be a transition day as the front continues to push east. This cold front will help keep "Ernesto" well offshore. However, we'll still experience dangerous rip currents along Delaware and Maryland Atlantic beaches. Please listen to lifeguards and only swim while they're on duty. We can expect to see a bit more sun, but the chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm remains. It should start to feel a bit cooler by the afternoon with daytime highs in the low 80s.

Beautiful Stretch Coming Up

After Monday, it's shaping up to be a beautiful week with lower humidity and temperatures slightly below average for this time of year. Tuesday looks gorgeous with highs in the mid to upper 70s and plenty of sun. Be sure to schedule in the outdoor time. It will feel quite refreshing and a bit like fall is on the horizon during the evening and overnight hours. Enjoy!