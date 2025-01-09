Maryland Weather: Alert Day for dangerous cold, more snow ahead

BALTIMORE -- Bitterly cold wind chills are expected today. Snow showers will leave a light slippery accumulation Friday night.

A WJZ First Alert Weather Day is in effect for today and into the first part of tonight for wind-chills in the single digits and teens. Winds will be painfully cold as they will gust 30 to 40 mph. Please wear many layers along with protecting your pets in this frigid weather.

Sunshine will be deceiving today as high temperatures will only reach the upper 20s & lower 30s with those bitterly cold wind-chills. Expect another cold night ahead with lows in the teens and numbing winds gusting 30 to 40 mph through the early overnight. Winds will gradually relax toward sunrise Friday.

Friday will feature increasing clouds, cold temperatures, but less wind. Highs will reach the lower 30s.

Storm System to Bring Light Snow Friday Night

A storm that will bring a significant winter storm to parts of the deep South will graze our area with some light snow and snow showers Friday night into very early Saturday morning. The heaviest snowfall totals are expected in southern Maryland, the lower Eastern Shore, and areas southward into Virginia with 1 to 2 inches expected.

A coating to an inch of snow is expected in and around Baltimore. Even though this storm is minor, it will cause areas of slippery travel with the cold ground and many areas still covered with snow and/or ice. We've issued an Alert Day for early Saturday morning for several hours of possible slippery travel.

Saturday's high temperatures will climb to the lower 30s, with the snow moving out by mid-morning.

Cold Conditions for Ravens-Steelers Game

If you're heading to the Ravens-Steelers game Saturday night, prepare for frigid conditions. Temperatures will hover near 30 degrees with a northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, making it feel like the mid to upper teens.

A Brief Warm-Up Followed by Another Arctic Blast

We do have some good news in the forecast. We will receive two beautiful winter days Sunday and Monday. Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with high temperatures reaching the mid-30s. A slight warm-up is expected Monday, with highs in the lower 40s. This will allow some of the snow and ice to melt during the day, but expect a refreeze during the overnights into early morning hours.

Yet another arctic cold front will arrive mid-week, driving temperatures back down. By Wednesday, highs will only reach around 30, with low temperatures plunging well into the teens Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. We've tagged Thursday as a possible Alert Day for the morning hours for potentially dangerously cold wind-chills and temperatures.

Fortunately, after Saturday's snow, no significant precipitation is expected for several days.