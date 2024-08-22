Maryland Weather: Summer temperatures make a return this weekend

BALTIMORE -- Comfortably cool with expected 50s overnight tonight. Warmer temperatures begin Friday and continue this weekend.

Another stunning weather day across Maryland on this Thursday. High temperatures climbed into the upper 70s to near 80° with extremely low humidity!

Any fair weather clouds from this afternoon will once again dissipate this evening. Temperatures will ease back into the low 70s early this evening and then down into the 50s overnight.

Get ready for a fantastic Friday! Early morning temperatures will start off cool in the mid to upper 50s. We'll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 80s. Humidity will once again remain nice and low. The sky may have a milkier than normal appearance from Canadian wildfire smoke in the sky. This smoke will not be at the ground, so you don't need to worry about poor air quality from it.

High pressure owns our weekend forecast, which means we receive some splendid outdoor weather. If you're looking for more of a summery feel for beach or pool plans, then this is your weekend. Highs on Saturday will top out in the middle 80s. Sunday's high temperatures will reach the upper 80s. Both days feature a mixture of sunshine & clouds. Humidity levels will climb a bit Sunday, so the day has a muggier feel by afternoon.

A series of weak disturbances will be pivoting through our area. They won't have much moisture to work with as they arrive, so any shower activity looks scattered and not too heavy. The first shot for a shower or two would be Sunday night.

For back-to-school Monday, we'll see variable clouds with a handful of passing showers or thunderstorms. The day will be far from a washout, but you and the kids will want to have an umbrella, especially during the afternoon hours.

Tuesday is trending quieter, but there still is the chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm.

Another disturbance will arrive Wednesday night, which will bring another round of showers. This system will quickly exit for nice weather returning Thursday.

Highs most of next week will be near 90°. We'll definitely be enduring more heat, but nothing to the magnitude of what we deal with earlier this summer!