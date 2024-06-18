Maryland Weather: Dangerous heat in store

BALTIMORE -- Heat and humidity continue through Thursday with dangerous heat this weekend.

Monday was our first day of the heat wave, with temperatures hitting the low 90s in the afternoon. Today, Wednesday and Thursday will likely be repeats of that temperature range.

Humidity levels will be moderate, but not overwhelming during this time. The hottest neighborhoods will be located within Baltimore City and to the west and north of the City. Areas along Chesapeake Bay will see some relief with highs in the upper 80s.

Dangerous heat still seems most likely Friday through the upcoming weekend. Highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100 along with high humidity levels. This will cause feels like temperatures to surge into the 100 to 105 range with some isolated spots feeling even hotter. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued ALERT DAYS for Friday through Sunday for dangerous heat.

It's important that you, your pets, and family stay hydrated, wear light weight, light colored clothing, take breaks inside in the A/C during this time. It's important when the heat is this extreme that your body gets at least a few hour break from the intense heat.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon, especially in our western zones. Everyone in our area could receive hit or miss storms Sunday afternoon and evening. Another chance of scattered thunderstorms returns Monday.