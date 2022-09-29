Maryland Weather: Bright, dry Thursday with wet weather on the way

BALTIMORE-- Our Thursday is bright and breezy but dry.

Enjoy the calm weather because very wet weather is in store.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Ian will bring us moderate to heavy rain over the weekend.

Clouds from Ian will arrive late in the afternoon today with showers moving in Friday evening.

The moisture will pick up in intensity and coverage overnight.

Most of Central Maryland could see 2-4" of rain with Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore getting even more.

The bulk of Ian's moisture will move through Friday night into Saturday.

Off and on rain will still be a factor on Sunday but it will be tapering.

That's good news for Ravens fans heading to the game!

Wet weather will likely linger into Monday.

Isolated flooding is possible but most of the rain is needed at this point.

Ian will also make for a windy weekend across the state.

With highs in the mid to upper 60s, it will be feeling quite chilly!

Wet weather fully comes on the scene as we move into Saturday, potentially calming down by game time on Sunday.

Throughout the weekend expect things to be windy and rainy, as Ian makes it's way up the east coast.

But for today, soak up all the sunshine you can before things become gray, over the coming days.