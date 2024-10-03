Maryland Weather: Clouds return Friday; Nice weekend ahead

Thursday morning clouds followed by sun in Maryland

BALTIMORE-- Sunshine finally made its return to the area this afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day, with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s.

Clouds will increase across the area later tonight, with low temperatures around 60 degrees.

On Friday, clouds will return to the area, with a chance of showers, especially during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the lower 70s. Rain chances will continue into Friday evening, with skies gradually clearing overnight into Saturday morning.

This weekend is shaping up to be gorgeous, especially on Saturday. Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday afternoon, with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s in most areas.

Sunday will start with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will increase later in the day as a cold front approaches from the west. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s by Sunday afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies Sunday night, with a chance of showers as the cold front moves through the region.

The cold front will move quickly, clearing the area by Monday morning with rapidly clearing skies. In the wake of the front, we will see a return to sunshine and more fall-like temperatures. Highs on Monday will reach the low to mid-70s, but will dip into the 40s and 50s Monday night.

Highs from Tuesday through Thursday will be primarily in the 60s, with low temperatures dipping into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Aside from early Monday morning, next week looks dry, with no significant rain chances in the forecast through the weekend.