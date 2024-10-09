Maryland Weather: Roller coaster temperatures through next week

BALTIMORE-- Chilly air arrives tonight and continues through Thursday. A weekend warm-up is followed by chilly blast next week.

A reinforcing shot of chilly air is pushing into the area. This next batch of chilly air will continue through Thursday. Look for temperatures this evening to quickly fall through the 50s and into the 40s. Overnight lows tonight with a starlit sky will dip down into the lower to middle 40s.

Thursday will feature plenty of bright sunshine, blue sky, and cool temperatures. Highs on Thursday will reach the lower 60s. Winds will be out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night looks very chilly with lows dipping back down into the lower 40s. Friday will start off chilly, but a nice warm-up is on the way in the afternoon with plenty of bright sunshine and highs in the lower 60s.

The weekend is looking like a winner with a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Saturday will feature the most sunshine. Sunday will have a mixture of clouds and some sun. Sunday afternoon turns breezy with winds out of the south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph. There is the chance of an evening shower Sunday as a strong cold front crosses the area.

Next week is looking chilly! The coldest air of the season will swoop into the area Sunday night into Monday. We'll see a mostly cloudy sky with the chance for a few sprinkles along with gusty winds. Highs Monday will top out in the lower 60s. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.