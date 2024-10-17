Maryland Weather: Chilly mornings, but weekend warm-up coming

BALTIMORE - We'll continue to have chilly mornings through the weekend, but gorgeous weather greets us in the afternoon.

Sunshine helped temperatures recover from the low to mid 30s this morning into the upper 50s to near 60° this afternoon. A blustery breeze out of the north at 10 to 15 mph will slowly relax this evening. After sunset, temperatures will quickly cool off into the 40s. Overnight lows will not be quite as chilly tonight with a few locations in the upper 30s along with widespread low 40s.

We have a marathon of sunshine on the way. This marathon of blue sky and sunshine started today and will continue through the middle of next week.

Early morning temperatures will be chilly Friday morning through the weekend in the lower 40s, but sunshine during the afternoon will help us warm-up. Highs on Friday afternoon will reach the upper 60s. By Saturday highs should reach around 70°, and Sunday highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s.

Even warmer weather is on the way for the start of next week. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 70s Monday through Wednesday. A stronger cold front will cross the area Wednesday night and bring us seasonable temperatures Thursday in the middle to upper 60s.

We will likely record one of the top ten driest Octobers on record in Baltimore if no significant rain falls by the end of the month.