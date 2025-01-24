Maryland Weather: Chilly for now but warm up underway

We are finally thawing out from the deep freeze and brutal winds of the last several days. You'll still need to bundle up, but our winds have eased. And with a full day of sunshine we will reach above freezing temperatures. Temps start today in the teens and low 20s and will moderate through the weekend. Highs reaching the mid 30s and low 40s.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Calm wind.

Temperatures will warm over the next few days as the Arctic high pressure loosens its' grip. We stay dry through Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. This warming trend continues into next week with sunny skies greeting for the beginning of the final week of January. Blustery conditions will return at times next week, but with highs remaining well above freezing, we do not return to the uncomfortable and bone chilling conditions. Make your weekend plans with confidence that Mother Nature will cooperate.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Enjoy the meltdown but remember that there can still be slick spots as refreezing occurs during the overnight hours until this snowpack dries up.