Maryland Weather: Chilly, damp Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- It's certainly feeling more like Ravens weather than Orioles weather as the O's season comes to a close, but Wednesday is better than the last few days because there's an end in sight to the rain. 

Temps will top out in the 60s and the morning will be damp. We'll start to see the drizzle clearing out around noon. 

The clouds won't budge much through the day, but Thursday and Friday look bright and much more pleasant.

Plenty of sunshine is in store both days highs will make their way into the low to mid-70s.

Our weekend stays sunny but thanks to a cold front, we'll only top out in the low 60s.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 6:50 AM

