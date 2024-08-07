Maryland Weather: Bracing for Debby's heavy rain

Mostly cloudy and comfortable with temperatures in the low 80s

BALTIMORE -- Today will be rather gray with chances for showers and storms late this afternoon into the evening as a front lingers in the area. High temperatures will be noticeably cooler, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Temperatures will be even cooler on Thursday as clouds and moisture from the remnants of Debby spread northward across the region. Expect widespread rain for a portion of the day, with highs in the upper 70s.

The next round of heavy rain will occur when the main portion of what's left of Debby spreads across the region from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. During this time, moisture from Debby will combine with the aforementioned front, posing a threat of locally heavy rainfall.

WJZ First Alert weather days are in effect for Friday due to this heavy rain threat and the possibility of coastal flooding and isolated tornadoes. The forecast has shifted slightly, with the heaviest rain expected farther west. Areas along and west of I-95 have the best chance for significant rainfall, with totals potentially exceeding 4 inches in some areas by Saturday night. Common rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected across the Eastern Shore and southern Maryland.

The system appears to be moving out faster than previously thought. Rain should begin tapering off quickly from southwest to northeast Saturday morning. Dry weather is expected for the rest of the weekend, along with lower humidity.