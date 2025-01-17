Maryland Weather: Snow likely Sunday followed by dangerous cold

BALTIMORE -- We get to enjoy fantastic weather today. Morning showers likely Saturday will be followed by accumulating Sunday.

Get ready for a fantastic Friday of weather. Early morning temperatures are starting in the upper 20s & lower 30s. We'll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds for today with highs in the lower 40s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight we'll see thickening clouds with lows in the lower 30s.

Saturday starts off overcast and dreary with rounds of showers and some light rain. The second half of Saturday looks dry and mostly cloudy with highs climbing into the middle 40s.

Arctic Air & Snow Return Sunday

Arctic air is expected to make a comeback Sunday. High temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-30s under overcast skies. A wave of low pressure is likely to bring light to moderate snow to the area. Snow will begin mid to late Sunday morning and continue through early Sunday evening.

While it's still early, and the accumulation forecast will likely need to be tweaked, here's our first educated projection for snowfall totals. 2 to 4 inches of snow is likely in and around Baltimore and across much of northern and central Maryland. 1 to 2 inches of snow is likely for much of the eastern Shore and central and southern Anne Arundel County.

Any shift in track of the storm would change these projected snowfall totals. So please check back for updates!

Bitter to Dangerous Cold for Martin Luther King Day

The coldest stretch of the season will begin Monday, Martin Luther King Day. Morning lows will drop to the mid-teens, with highs struggling to reach the teens and 20s. Wind chills will hover between 0 and 5 degrees above zero during the afternoon.

The bitter cold will intensify Monday night through Wednesday morning. Wind chill values may drop below zero for many areas, with the coldest readings—potentially in the teens below zero—expected near the Pennsylvania border.

On Tuesday, highs will remain in the teens, with lows in the single digits Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Wednesday's highs will top out near 20 degrees. The cold pattern continues Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with lows again in the single digits and teens. Highs Thursday afternoon will reach near 30 degrees.

A Gradual Warm-Up and Another Storm Threat

Temperatures will slowly moderate as the week progresses. Friday morning will start in the upper teens to near 20 degrees, with highs reaching the 30s.

Looking ahead, some long-range models suggest another storm system could impact the region late next week. Details remain uncertain, but this system will be something to watch closely in the coming days.