Maryland Weather: Another exceptional day with a little more humidity

BALTIMORE - Another exceptional day. A little more humid with highs near 80°. Best chance of rain comes Saturday. We dry-out Sunday and start another beautiful stretch into next week. Incidentally, the Ravens will be playing in Kansas City under similar conditions. There is a small chance of a thunderstorms at Arrowhead Stadium with temps in the mid 70s at 8:20 pm kickoff.

You will feel even more humidity in the air on Friday. With an easterly to southeasterly wind off the Ocean, areas of low clouds will be possible. As the atmosphere continues to moisten through the day Friday, patchy sprinkles and drizzle will become possible. The greatest chance for this happening would be late Friday into Friday evening. While the rain will be light and patchy in nature, you may want a poncho or light rain jacket if you're headed to any high school Friday night football games.

Scattered showers and patchy drizzle is likely Friday night with lows in the middle 60s.

Saturday will be our last real humid day for awhile. Expect patchy areas of light rain and showers during the morning and midday hours. There may be a lull or two in the wet weather Saturday, but a steadier round of showers, possibly a thunderstorm will cross the area Saturday evening into early Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will top out in the upper 70s. The cold front that's responsible for Saturday's wet weather will flush out the clouds, showers, and humidity overnight Saturday. Temperatures late Saturday night will fall into the lower to middle 50s!

Sunday has another beautiful fall-like feel. Early morning temperatures in the lower to middle 50s with highs in the middle 70s. We get to enjoy abundant sunshine and pleasant breeze out of the northwest at 10 mph.

A winning stretch of weather continues for most of next week along with a gradual warming trend. Highs on Monday reach the upper 70s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, high temperatures climb into the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. We get to enjoy yet another spectacular stretch of September weather for most of next week with little to no rain!

