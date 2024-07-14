ALERT DAYS for dangerous heat in effect Monday through Wednesday

BALTIMORE-- Expect dangerous heat and humidity Monday through Wednesday. Isolated strong storms will be possible during the afternoon.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for the entire WJZ First Alert Weather viewing area on Monday from 11 a.m. through 8 pm. The following counties are included in the excessive heat warning:

Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Caroline, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Kent, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties where the heat index will peak around 110°.

A heat advisory is in effect for Carroll County Monday 11 AM through 8 PM for the heat index to peak around 105°.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING MONDAY ACROSS MUCH OF MARYLAND: The feels like temperatures will approach 110° Monday afternoon and early evening. This is extreme to dangerous heat and heat precautions need to be taken by everyone. The worst conditions will be felt between 11 AM and 8 PM. pic.twitter.com/1HQhHusbbi — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) July 14, 2024

Temperatures climbed well into the upper 90s and lower 100s this afternoon across much of Maryland. BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport tied a record high of 101° set back in 1954.

We TIED our record high of 101 degrees at Baltimore's BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport today. The isolated strong to severe storms from earlier this afternoon have diminished. The extreme heat and isolated storms will be back on Monday. Stay hydrated and weather aware! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/doIAlYHtTV — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) July 14, 2024

The isolated strong to severe storms that were present earlier this afternoon have since fizzled out. We are not expecting any more thunderstorms this evening or tonight. Expect a warm night ahead with temperatures only dipping down into the middle to upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

More dangerous heat is on the way Monday, and that's why our WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued ALERT DAYS for the possibility of dangerous to extreme heat Monday through Wednesday. Everyone should be taking heat precautions including drinking plenty of water, taking breaks in the A/C, avoiding direct sunlight, and checking in on pets and the elderly. Highs on Monday will top out near 100°. Tuesday's high temperatures will reach the lower 100s, and Wednesday's high temperatures will top out in the upper 90s.

The heat index Monday through Wednesday will range from 104° to 110°.

BRUTAL FEELS LIKE TEMPERATURES: After a record high of 101° Sunday, we're looking at more dangerous to extreme heat Monday through Wednesday. As the humidity gradually builds, we'll be looking at feels like temperatures in the 105° to 110° range. Please take all heat precautions! pic.twitter.com/xEVXahmxfg — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) July 14, 2024

Overnight lows will generally be in the mid to upper 70s to lower 80s. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Monday and Tuesday afternoon and evening, but not everyone will get wet.

A strong cold front will approach the area Wednesday. Ahead of this front, temperatures will soar well into the 90s. Feels like temperatures will once again top out in the 100s. Strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds will develop ahead of the cold front bringing the potential of damaging winds, intense downpours, and lightning to the area. In addition to the ALERT DAY for extreme heat Wednesday, we'll need to be weather aware for the potential of widespread severe weather.

Behind the front Thursday, we'll see a leftover shower or thunderstorm, especially south of Baltimore. Highs will top out in the upper 80s.

Seasonable heat is likely Friday through next weekend with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity will surge back into the area next weekend along with the chance of thunderstorms. Right now, the best chance of storms appears to be late Saturday into part of Sunday.