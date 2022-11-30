Weather Alert Day: Widespread rain, strong winds Wednesday
BALTIMORE -- Periods of moderate to heavy rain and very strong winds will sweep across Maryland on this WJZ Alert Day!
Light showers are starting to edge into the Baltimore Area early this morning.
Rain will become widespread between 6 to 8 a.m. and taper by midday.
Keep the umbrellas close though because another batch of wet weather arrives this afternoon as a strong cold front pushes through.
Winds will gust over 30 mph at times ahead of and behind the front.
The strongest of the winds will be in Garrett and far western Allegany County.
A Wind Advisory is in effect there from 8 am this morning until 4 am Thursday.
Gusts between 40 to 50 mph are possible.
Rain will wrap up by late in the afternoon with clouds clearing through the evening.
Cold air will settles in quickly with evening temperatures dropping from around 60° to the 40s.
Numbers will continue to plummet overnight with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.
