Weather Alert Day: Widespread rain, strong winds Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Periods of moderate to heavy rain and very strong winds will sweep across Maryland on this WJZ Alert Day!

Light showers are starting to edge into the Baltimore Area early this morning.

Rain will become widespread between 6 to 8 a.m. and taper by midday.

#WJZFirstAlert

Rain and strong winds will be in play for the morning and afternoon on this #WJZAlertDay. Then the cold air arrives! Evening temps will be in the 40s with overnight temps in the upper 20s and low 30s. pic.twitter.com/GPhv4AHQ6S — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 30, 2022

Keep the umbrellas close though because another batch of wet weather arrives this afternoon as a strong cold front pushes through.

Winds will gust over 30 mph at times ahead of and behind the front.

The strongest of the winds will be in Garrett and far western Allegany County.

A Wind Advisory is in effect there from 8 am this morning until 4 am Thursday.

Gusts between 40 to 50 mph are possible.

#WJZFirstAlert

Winds are a factor on this #WJZAlertDay. Wind Advisory for Garrett and far western Allegany County from 8am today until 4am Thursday. West winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. pic.twitter.com/MPTnO641cc — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 30, 2022

Rain will wrap up by late in the afternoon with clouds clearing through the evening.

Cold air will settles in quickly with evening temperatures dropping from around 60° to the 40s.

Numbers will continue to plummet overnight with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team throughout the day for your updated forecast.