Maryland Weather: Alert Day for intense heat and humidity

BALTIMORE--- It's a hot, sticky & potentially stormy Alert Day this Thursday. The Baltimore area will be seeing intense heat and humidity.

We'll see a high of 98° this afternoon, but with the humidity, it could feel up to 105°.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday. A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Extended exposure to this type of extreme heat could present a "substantial threat" to the life and health of vulnerable Baltimore residents, officials said.

Some storms pop up this afternoon and an isolated severe storm is possible north and west of Baltimore.

In addition to dangerous heat & humidity, an isolated severe storm is possible for this #WJZAlertDay N & W of #Baltimore.

Heavy downpours are possible but today's wet weather should be widely scattered.

Flooding threat increases Friday & Saturday. pic.twitter.com/vgHC8Momf9 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) August 4, 2022

Heavy downpours may lead to flooding, but that threat is more significant Friday & Saturday.

Marylanders are advised to drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol and caffeine and reduce outdoor activities, particularly during the hottest part of the day, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Find a list of cooling centers in the city here. The heat wave will likely continue into early next week.