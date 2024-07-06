Maryland weather: Aggressively hot across the state as the upper 90s continue

BALTIMORE- Temperatures continue to be brutal for Saturday. Overnight temperatures are hovering in the 80s with humidity still very much in tact. Temperatures will only rise from here with the upper 90s expected for the day ahead.

Saturday is a FIRST ALERT DAY for intense and potentially dangerous heat. An excessive heat warning has already been issued for the region and is set to take effect at 11 am. Some of the state will see heat advisories take effect around the same hour.

Temperatures range in the middle to upper 90s for highs today, but temperatures will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Excessive heat will continue into the early evening with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 70s lower 80s once again.

Some relief will move in on Sunday, but not much. It looks like we will continue our streak of the 90s for highs on Sunday afternoon.

A little less humidity is in store for the latter half of the weekend.

We will eventually see the threat for rain return to the forecast by next week.

Temperatures will still continue in the 90s as we move into the workweek, but rain will help to keep us in the lower 90s.

Stay safe and hydrated during this heat!