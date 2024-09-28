Maryland Weather: A warm, humid and sunny Saturday PM

BALTIMORE-- A brief break from the rain arrives this afternoon before more rain from the remnants of Helene move in tomorrow.

It's a damp morning with scattered showers moving through the region. After 9 a.m. the chance for rain dwindles and we should enjoy a pretty nice, dry afternoon. We will likely see the sun for the first time in what feels like quite a while. The amount of sun will help determine how high our temperature gets today. We should top out in the mid to upper 80s today with a humid feel.

Clouds thicken up overnight with lows in the mid-60s and a spotty shower.

On Sunday, the start of the day should be dry with mostly cloudy skies holding tight. A scattered shower or two is possible later in the day with daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s. Take the jacket with a hood to the Ravens game. It doesn't look like a wash out but a passing shower or two could move through around game time.

The start of the work week looks damp and dreary as well with cloudy skies and temperatures holding in the 70s during the day and upper 50s to low 60s at night. Scattered showers are possible on Monday through Monday night. A few lingering showers are possible Tuesday with highs near 70 degrees.

Sunny skies move in midweek with a refreshing northerly breeze. It looks beautiful for outdoor activities. Enjoy!