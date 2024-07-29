Maryland weather: A heat wave & spotty t-storms this week

The heat will be cranking again this week as another heat wave gets underway

The heat will be cranking again this week as another heat wave gets underway

The heat will be cranking again this week as another heat wave gets underway

BALTIMORE -- The heat will be cranking again this week as another heat wave gets underway. Our last Monday of July begins with comfortable humidity levels, but spotty t-storm chances are part of each afternoon's forecast. Humidity returns this afternoon along with heat rising over the area. This is due to high pressure setting up offshore, ushering in a moist, southerly winds. This building heat and humidity will bring the chance for a few thunderstorms this afternoon, We'll have a decent chance for afternoon storms nearly every day this week.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.