Maryland weather: A heat wave & spotty t-storms this week
BALTIMORE -- The heat will be cranking again this week as another heat wave gets underway. Our last Monday of July begins with comfortable humidity levels, but spotty t-storm chances are part of each afternoon's forecast. Humidity returns this afternoon along with heat rising over the area. This is due to high pressure setting up offshore, ushering in a moist, southerly winds. This building heat and humidity will bring the chance for a few thunderstorms this afternoon, We'll have a decent chance for afternoon storms nearly every day this week.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.