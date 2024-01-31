MTA proposes commuter bus route reduction due to "unprecedented" lack of funding

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transportation Authority proposed a reduction of commuter bus routes due to an "unprecedented structural financial deficit in state transportation funding," the agency said Wednesday.

The proposed changes would discontinue bus service on eight routes, and reduce the total number of trips on 26 others.

"We recognize that the Commuter Bus service reduction will have a significant impact on many Marylanders," said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. "We encourage riders to visit our website to learn about alternate transit options," MTA administrator Holly Arnold said.

The proposed service changes would discontinue service on the following eight routes:

203 – Columbia to Bethesda

220 – Annapolis to Washington, D.C.

240 – Kent Island to Washington, D.C.

260 – Severna Park & Davidsonville to Washington, D.C.

410 – Churchville to Baltimore

411 – Hickory to Hopkins Hospital/Baltimore

810 – Pindell to Washington, D.C.

850 – Prince Frederick/Dunkirk to Suitland/Washington, D.C.

The proposed service changes would reduce the total number of trips on the following 26 routes:

201–Gaithersburg Park & Ride to BWI Marshall Airport

204 – Frederick to College Park

210 – Kent Island to Annapolis/Baltimore

230 – Annapolis/Severna Park to Washington, D.C.

305 – Columbia/Silver Spring to Washington, D.C.

310 – Columbia to Baltimore

315 – Columbia/Silver Spring to Washington, D.C.

320 – Laurel to Baltimore

325 – Columbia/Silver Spring to Washington, D.C.

335 – Clarksville/Columbia to Washington, D.C.

345 – Ellicott City/Columbia to Washington, D.C.

420 – Hickory to Hopkins Hospital/Baltimore

505 – Hagerstown to Shady Grove/Rock Spring

515 – Frederick to Shady Grove/Rock Spring

610 – Waldorf to Washington, D.C.

620 – Waldorf to Washington, D.C.

630 – La Plata/Waldorf to Washington, D.C.

640 – Waldorf/Accokeek to Washington, D.C.

650 – La Plata, Waldorf /Accokeek to Washington, D.C.

705 – Charlotte Hall/Waldorf to Washington, D.C.

715 – Charlotte Hall/Waldorf to Washington, D.C.

725 – California/Charlotte Hall to Washington, D.C.

735 – Charlotte Hall/Waldorf to Washington, D.C.

820 – North Beach/PG Equestrian Center to Washington, D.C.

830 – Sunderland/Dunkirk to Washington, D.C.

840 – St. Leonard/ Prince Frederick to Washington, D.C.

The MTA is set to hold five public hearings on the proposed changes between March 18 and March 27, and will accept public comments through April 29, 2024.

For more information on how to participate in a public hearing, along with the list of proposed service modifications, you can visit the MTA Commuter Bus 2024 webpage.