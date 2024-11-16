Watch CBS News
Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil held outside Baltimore City Hall

By Kaicey Baylor, JT Moodee Lockman

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE – Maryland Safe Haven held a Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil outside City Hall Saturday evening to honor those who have died and stand against discrimination.  

The group shared a clear message during the event, reminding Baltimore that the transgender community is present and strong.  

"We're definitely proactive in seeking protections for the LGBTQ community in Maryland, and we're not going back...we're not," one attendee told WJZ.  

Organizers stressed the importance of standing against discrimination.  

"Having events like this, it lets the community know we're human also, and yes, it's a vigil, but it's also a celebration of life," Baltimore Safe Haven Admin Assistant & Sr. Projects Coordinator Renee Lau said.  

During the event, Lau read the names of transgender people who have lost their lives across the U.S.  

"[Maryland] Governor [Wes] Moore has made this a sanctuary for transgender people," Lau said.  

Attendees were encouraged to bring flowers as a symbol of remembrance and hope. 

"We remember and honor those who have been taken from us too soon, and we pledge to continue the fight for justice and equality," Iya Dammons, Executive Director of Maryland Safe Haven said in a statement. 

