Maryland tax relief offered for those affected by Israel-Hamas war

BALTIMORE - Marylanders and businesses affected by the Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East can apply for special tax relief, the Maryland Comptroller announced Friday.

The relief applies to taxpayers who cannot file their returns or make payments during the time period from Oct. 7, 2023, to Oct. 7, 2024.

Here is who qualifies according to the Maryland Comptroller's office:

Any individual whose principal residence is in Israel, the West Bank, or Gaza (the covered area), or a business or sole proprietor whose primary place of business is in the covered area.

Any individual, business, sole proprietor, or trust whose books, records, or tax preparer is located in the covered area.

Anyone killed, injured, or taken hostage due to the conflict.

Any individual affiliated with a recognized government or philanthropic organization who is assisting in the covered area, such as a relief worker.

To see who qualifies, taxpayers need to take these steps:

Send a brief written explanation to taxpayerrelief@marylandtaxes.gov, including:

Full name of taxpayer/business as listed on tax return

Last four digits of SSN or business EIN

The full mailing address of the taxpayer or business

The specific type of tax filing for which the waiver is requested

The estimated date when tax filings and payment can be submitted

The Maryland Comptroller's office said relief is also available on the federal level.