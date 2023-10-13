IRS offers tax relief to people and businesses negatively impacted by Israel terror attacks

BALTIMORE -- The Internal Revenue Service is providing tax relief to people and businesses affected by the terror attacks in Israel.

Business owners or people who cannot meet their tax-filing or tax-payment obligations due to the attacks will be allowed to postpone the due dates associated with the filings and payments, according to the IRS.

Taxpayers impacted by the attacks will be given until Oct. 7, 2024, to file tax returns, make tax payments, and perform other time-sensitive acts.

"Any taxpayer acts that are due to be performed on or after October 7, 2023, and before October 7, 2024, are postponed until October 7, 2024," the IRS said in a notice posted on its website.

The following types of taxpayers are eligible for the relief provided by the IRS notice:

Any individual whose principal residence, and any business entity or sole proprietor whose principal place of business, is located in the State of Israel, the West Bank or Gaza (covered area);

Any individual affiliated with a recognized government or philanthropic organization and who is assisting in the covered area, such as a relief worker;

Any individual, business entity or sole proprietor, or estate or trust whose tax return preparer or records necessary to meet a deadline for postponed acts are located in the covered area;

Any spouse of an affected taxpayer, solely with regard to a joint return of two married individuals; and

Any individual visiting the covered area who was killed, injured, or taken hostage as a result of the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks

Additional information is available on the IRS website.