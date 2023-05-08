Maryland State trooper arrested after reportedly assaulting woman, refusing to let her leave home

BALTIMORE - A Maryland State Trooper was arrested in Anne Arundel County for allegedly assaulting a woman and holding her held her against her will inside her own home.

Trooper First Class Ryan Bandy has been charged with false imprisonment, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree sex offense.

He was arrested early Saturday on Nightfall Lane in Pasadena.

According to documents obtained by WJZ, the woman told police she was out drinking with Bandy, her friend.

The two came back to her home in an Uber and the woman told officers Bandy would not let her leave the house.

The woman also told police that Bandy tried to take her clothes off, documents revealed.

When she resisted, she told officers Bandy slammed her head on the kitchen counter several times, according to documents.

Bandy is a nearly 10-year veteran of the Maryland State Police. He has been suspended with pay.