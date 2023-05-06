Maryland State Trooper arrested, suspended amid investigation into sex offense charges

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland State Trooper has been arrested in connection to sex offense charges, according to the Maryland State Police.

Anne Arundel County Police arrested Trooper First Class Ryan Bandy shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday, troopers said.

Bandy has been charged with false imprisonment, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree sex offense, according to authorities.

He has already appeared before a district court commissioner and been released on his own recognizance, troopers said.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is leading the investigation into Bandy's alleged actions, according to the Maryland State Police.

Bandy has been a trooper for nearly 10 years, troopers said. He was recently assigned to the Westminster Barrack.

He has been suspended with pay at this time, according to authorities.