Maryland State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury to resign from position, transition to new role

BALTIMORE - State Superintendent of Schools in Maryland Mohammed Choudhury will be resigning from his position on October 6.

The State Board of Education and Superintendent Choudhury came to a mutual agreement on transition that results in him transitioning to a new role -- Senior Advisor to the State Board of Education on policy and strategy matters - effective October 7 through June 30.

In this position, Choudhury will provide "expert-level advice, guidance, and recommendations to the State Board on crucial policy issues pertaining to the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland's Future, the 2023 State Board and Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) Strategic Plan, and other State Board and MSDE priorities," the Maryland State Department of Education said.

The State Board will name an interim superintendent in October to complete the current term through June 30.

The State Board search committee will continue its immediate work of identifying a search firm to assist in recruitment for the permanent superintendent.

Choudhury announced earlier this month that he is withdrawing his request for a second term to pursue other opportunities, according to a joint statement from Choudhury and the Maryland State Board of Education.