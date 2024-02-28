Maryland State Police to host steering wheel lock giveaway this weekend
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Police Department is hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway this weekend to combat the recent rise in vehicle thefts.
Maryland residents who own a Hyundai or Kia vehicle with a "turn-key-to-start" ignition can stop by one of the 14 Maryland State Police Barracks to receive one free steering wheel lock.
Maryland State Police Barracks
- Bel Air Barrack
- North East Barrack
- JFK Highway Barrack
- Rockville Barrack
- Forestville Barrack
- College Park Barrack
- Golden Ring Barrack
- Westminster Barrack
- Waterloo Barrack
- Glen Burnie Barrack
- Leonardtown Barrack
- Prince Frederick Barrack
- La Plata Barrack
- Annapolis Barrack
Locks will be handed out from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m on March 2 and March 3.
You can visit the Maryland State Police website for a list of barrack addresses and contact information.
