Maryland State Police to host steering wheel lock giveaway this weekend

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Police Department is hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway this weekend to combat the recent rise in vehicle thefts.

Maryland residents who own a Hyundai or Kia vehicle with a "turn-key-to-start" ignition can stop by one of the 14 Maryland State Police Barracks to receive one free steering wheel lock.

Maryland State Police Barracks

Bel Air Barrack

North East Barrack

JFK Highway Barrack

Rockville Barrack

Forestville Barrack

College Park Barrack

Golden Ring Barrack

Westminster Barrack

Waterloo Barrack

Glen Burnie Barrack

Leonardtown Barrack

Prince Frederick Barrack

La Plata Barrack

Annapolis Barrack

Locks will be handed out from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m on March 2 and March 3.

You can visit the Maryland State Police website for a list of barrack addresses and contact information.