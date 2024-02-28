Watch CBS News
Maryland State Police to host steering wheel lock giveaway this weekend

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Police Department is hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway this weekend to combat the recent rise in vehicle thefts

Maryland residents who own a Hyundai or Kia vehicle with a "turn-key-to-start" ignition can stop by one of the 14 Maryland State Police Barracks to receive one free steering wheel lock.  

Maryland State Police Barracks

  • Bel Air Barrack
  • North East Barrack
  • JFK Highway Barrack
  • Rockville Barrack
  • Forestville Barrack
  • College Park Barrack
  • Golden Ring Barrack
  • Westminster Barrack
  • Waterloo Barrack
  • Glen Burnie Barrack
  • Leonardtown Barrack
  • Prince Frederick Barrack
  • La Plata Barrack
  • Annapolis Barrack

Locks will be handed out from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m on March 2 and March 3.  

You can visit the Maryland State Police website for a list of barrack addresses and contact information. 

First published on February 28, 2024 / 5:02 PM EST

