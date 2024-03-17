Maryland State Police stepping up patrols to deter impaired driving on St. Patrick's Day

BALTIMORE - Maryland State Police are stepping up patrols this weekend to prevent St. Patrick's Day tragedies.

Troopers are reminding drivers to celebrate the holiday responsibly.

It's not clear if alcohol was a factor in a deadly three-car crash early Sunday in Ellicott City.

Two women died in the crash after police said a woman in an Acura was driving the wrong way on Route 100 when she hit a Subaru and a Lincoln.

State troopers tell WJZ they are out in full force making sure there are no impaired drivers on the road this St. Patrick's Day.

If you plan to drink, troopers are urging partiers to do so responsibly.

"With St. Patrick's Day being a drinking day, so to speak, it is very concerning to us," said Master Trooper Hasim Johnson with the Maryland State Police. "Every weekend is concerning to us."

Unfortunately, there was at least one deadly crash this weekend in Howard County.

Officers say the driver of the Acura, driving the wrong way, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

"Call a friend. Do not get behind that wheel if you're drinking," a Baltimore resident said.

State police encourage people hosting St. Patrick's Day parties to make sure their guests take taxis or ride shares, and to take the keys away from anyone they think is not safe to drive.