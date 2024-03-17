Howard County Police investigate fatal accident killing 2 women in Ellicott City

BALTIMORE-- Howard County Police are investigating an overnight accident that killed two women in Ellicott City.

Police say a 2021 Acura RDX was traveling the wrong direction on Route 100 westbound in the area of Snowden River Parkway when it was struck by a 2010 Subaru Forester and a 2004 Lincoln Town Car, around 2 a.m.

Both drivers of the Acura and Subaru were adult females and were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Lincoln was not injured, according to a release.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of the Acura was not wearing her seatbelt.

Detectives are still investigating the cause of the accident.

This story is developing, stay with WJZ for further updates.