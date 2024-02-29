Maryland State House on lockdown as police respond to call-in threat

BALTIMORE - The Maryland State House is on lockdown, and many have been evacuated, after police received a call of a threat on Thursday.

Annapolis Police, Maryland Maryland State Police and Maryland Capitol Police are searching for a suspicious person or any suspicious activity or items.

Several people working in the State House were told to shelter in place.

So far, no suspects have been identified, nor have any suspicious items been found, police said.

The top floor of the building was cleared and once the bottom floor.

Police said that once the bottom floor and the grounds have been cleared, an all-clear will be given and people can move about.

A reporter from our media partner The Baltimore Banner said they were told there were "people with guns" within the State House, and police officers were seen running inside the building with weapons drawn.

"We were told, 'everybody shut your door, lock your door, turn off your lights,' The Banner's Pamela Wood said. "We hid in our office for 20 or 30 minutes or so before police came in."

Wood said dozens of employees, visitors, staff and journalists were in the State House when the lockdown happened.

Maryland Del. Michele Guyton said, "My staff and I are okay but this is definitely a scary situation in Annapolis right now."

This is a developing story.