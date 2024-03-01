Maryland State House complex to add emergency text alert system following threat incident

BALTIMORE -- An anonymous phone threat targeted the Maryland State House on Thursday evening, prompting a lockdown and shelter-in-place, according to officials.

Now, the state has settled a contract with Motorola to implement a text alert system that would warn an individual to seek safety in the event of an emergency, Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson said in an announcement Friday.

Ferguson also noted the incredible turnout of first responders in Thursday's incident.

"I am very, very thankful to the law enforcement that responded to the threat that was made. Everyone was safe, despite it being a bit of a scary situation," Ferguson said.

The Baltimore City Democrat said he and his legislative partner, House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, had been discussing campus safety in light of the ongoing construction happening around State Circle, the Baltimore Banner reported.

This story is still developing and will be updated.