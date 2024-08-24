Maryland State Fair has delicacies to please your taste buds

BALTIMORE – One of the best parts of the Maryland State Fair is the food, especially the delicacies produced in Maryland.

While there is a lot of fair fun, there's a lot to please your taste buds under the Maryland Food Pavilion.

The Maryland State Fair got underway this weekend and will be open on weekends through Sept. 8.

"French fries, corn on a cob and of course, our famous peach sundae--- our best seller out here," said Wayne Armacost, a farmer at Maryland Food Pavilion.

"I mean, we have pork, beef, we have all kinds of produce, pork, and then you have seafood," said Andy Cashman, the general manager of the Maryland State Fair.

There's a collection of fresh farm food and drinks from around the state.

"All the food in the Maryland Food Pavilion is raised or somehow part of Maryland agriculture," Cashman explained.

"Things like our fried green tomatoes have a special flavoring with them and they get a little bit of salt and pepper and sugar on top of it," said Armacost.

"And if you want something fried or on a stick--- we have all kinds," added Cashman.

Fan favorites include the famous pulled pork sundae, but new dishes upping the stakes in this year's Mallet Food Competition.

"It makes you feel good that people come and want to be able to enjoy what they're having here and they can have a good time at the same time," said Armacost.

"It is really our goal," Cashman said. "You know, when we ask people what they like about the fair, it's usually the animals, the food, the rights, and then the entertainment kind of thing, but it's really a fun place to be."