Maryland State Fair returns to Timonium with thrills for all ages

BALTIMORE -- There's a ride for everyone at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium.

"It goes up and down and then up and down," 6-year-old Trevor Hornsby from Glen Burnie said. "It was a little bit fun and then it goes up and that was the scary part!"

This year, you'll find five new exciting rides in Kiddie Land.

"It was like I was flying on an airplane," said Hunter White, a 7-year-old from Parkville.

At the state fair there's a chance for everyone to take home a prize.

"I went to the water gun game where you have to shoot the water in a specific spot," White said.

For Corey Hornby, it's a chance to spend quality time with his son.

"Just spending time with him, enjoying the weather…beautiful weather…all the nice rides, great food…you can't beat it," Corey said.

"There's things like the racing pigs, the world of wolves...a lot of free entertainment on the grounds," Andy Cashman, the general manager of the MD State Fair said. "There's also all the livestock projects that are here."

In the livestock area, 15-year-old Addison Ridgely from Frederick is tending to her sheep.

"We feed them, we walk them…we train them for show," Ridgley said.

4-H'ers like Addison work year-round preparing for the fair.

"You work so hard with them at home and then you try to come here to get the best out of them for the judges to see," Ridgley explained.

This year, all that hard work paid off.

"This one got top five, and those ones got top ten out of a class of like 20 so they were really good," she said.

"It's really a fun place to be...we call it Maryland's biggest entertainment for families and that's why we want everybody to come and enjoy it," Cashman said.

The fair continues throughout Labor Day weekend and comes back for a third weekend from Thursday, September 5 to Sunday, September 8.