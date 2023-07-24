Maryland State Fair announces 2023 throughbred racing schedule for Timonium meet

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Fair and Agricultural Society announced Monday the 2023 racing schedule for the Timonium meet.

The seven-day racing event will run from August 25 to September 4, offering purses of $287,000 daily.

There will be two additional races to bet on this year.

Saturday Aug. 26:

The $100,000 Timonium Distaff for fillies and mares going for 61⁄2 furlongs.

3-years-old and up, going 61⁄2 furlongs.

Saturday Sep 2.

The $100,000 Timonium Juvenile for 2-year-olds going 61⁄2 furlongs.

Both races are $75,000 guaranteed, plus $25,000 for Maryland-bred or Maryland-sired.

The fair will be held Thursday to Sunday for three weeks, from August 24 to September 10 with rides, games, food and endless activities.

Among those activities is the annual College Day at the fair on August 26. Ten $1000 scholarships will be awarded to preregistered full time college students in attendance. The same day is also designated Ladies Day at the Races.

