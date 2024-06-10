Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland sportsbooks handled $431.5M in May, nearly $7M goes to state

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

Federal channel for Port of Baltimore to reopen and other top stories 6/10/2024
Federal channel for Port of Baltimore to reopen and other top stories 6/10/2024 02:43

BALTIMORE -- In one of its most lucrative months, sports betting in Maryland contributed nearly $7 million to the state's coffers in May, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission said Monday.

The $6.9 million contribution to the state was the second-best single-month total for sportsbooks. It represents a 50.3% increase from the $4.6 million figure in May 2023.  

The state's 13 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks handled $431.5 million in wagers last month, with mobile sportsbooks doing the heavy lifting with $419 million in bets. Of that handle, sportsbooks paid out a combined $380 million in prizes. 

The sportsbooks' handle includes more than $3.2 million in promotional wagers.

Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Maryland's sports wagering program has contributed over $82.7 million to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund since its inception, gaming officials said, along with $3.1 million to the Problem Gambling Fund. 


Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital news producer at CBS Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains CBS Baltimore's web publishing and social media presence, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 11:44 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.