Maryland sportsbooks handled $431.5M in May, nearly $7M goes to state

BALTIMORE -- In one of its most lucrative months, sports betting in Maryland contributed nearly $7 million to the state's coffers in May, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission said Monday.

The $6.9 million contribution to the state was the second-best single-month total for sportsbooks. It represents a 50.3% increase from the $4.6 million figure in May 2023.

The state's 13 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks handled $431.5 million in wagers last month, with mobile sportsbooks doing the heavy lifting with $419 million in bets. Of that handle, sportsbooks paid out a combined $380 million in prizes.

The sportsbooks' handle includes more than $3.2 million in promotional wagers.

Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Maryland's sports wagering program has contributed over $82.7 million to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund since its inception, gaming officials said, along with $3.1 million to the Problem Gambling Fund.



