Woman injured after shooting in Southern Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A woman was injured after a shooting in Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood Friday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Baltic Avenue to investigate a possible shooting around 8:36 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, officers spoke with a family member of the victim who said they found the 23-year-old woman inside a home suffering from a laceration to the back of her head.

The woman was taken to a hospital where it was determined the wound was from a gunshot, officers said.

The woman is in critical condition, according to officers.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499 or utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.